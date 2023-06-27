Kota (RJ) June 27 (PTI) An 52-year-old Jhalawar district jail undertrial, who was HIV-positive and suffering from TB, has died after undergoing treatment for a long time, police said.

The deceased inmate, identified as Ramesh Tailor (52), passed away on Monday night, they said.

Also Read | WHO: Nearly 36 Million in Europe Suffering from ‘long COVID’.

Tailor was suffering from HIV and TB and was under treatment, jailor at Jhalawar district jail Shankar Lal said. He was awaiting trial in a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, he said.

Tailor was shifted from Bhawanimandi sub jail to district jail on June 15. Since then he was admitted to hospital thrice and was last discharged on Monday evening, he said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Flood-Like Situation, Disrupts Normal Life in Shimla.

A medical board in the presence of a judicial officer conducted post-mortem on Tuesday following which the body was handed over to the family members, Lal added.

The judicial magistrate also recorded statements of inmate's kin, the jailor said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)