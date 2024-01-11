Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Jharkhand road construction department secretary Sunil Kumar on Thursday said road projects covering a total distance of 4,600km are currently underway in the state.

Sharing achievements of the department, he told reporters here that 5,200km of roads have been constructed and 95 per cent of the budget allotments have been utilised in the past four years.

"Out of 17,000km of roads to be constructed in the state, 14,000km are currently being built," Kumar said.

As many as 283 schemes are being run by the department and construction of 398 bridges and culverts have been completed, he said.

In the past four years, 525 schemes have been approved, he added.

"Road projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore is also being undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the state and around Rs 2,500 crore is being spent on Bharatamala project here," Kumar said.

