Dehradun, Nov 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 73,527 on Friday after the detection of 530 fresh cases, while five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 1,201, according to a state health department bulletin.

Deharadun district reported a maximum of 168 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Nainital (69), Champawat (45), Haridwar (43), Pauri (40), Chamoli (38), Udham Singh Nagar (33), Pithoragarh (25), Almora (22), Rudraprayag (20), Tehri (11), Uttarkashi (8), and Bageshwar (8), the bulletin said.

A total of 66,855 novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Uttarakhand, 659 migrated out of the state and 4,812 are under treatment, according to the bulletin.

