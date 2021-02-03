Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 96,281 on Wednesday with 54 fresh cases, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,655, a bulletin by the Health Department said.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 22 cases, Nainital 11, Udham Singh Nagar 11, Haridwar 8, Uttarkashi and Chamoli one each, it said.

No positive cases were detected in seven districts, including Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri, the bulletin said.

A total of 92,280 infected people have recovered from the infection, 1,349 have migrated out of the state and 997 are under treatment, according to the bulletin.

It is for the first time that the number of infected people under treatment in the state has dropped below 1,000.

Meanwhile, 10,723 beneficiaries were administered vaccine shots, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 53,953.

