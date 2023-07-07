Ranchi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has approved 543 panchayat-level drug shops in the state, aimed at making essential medicines available in remote areas, an official said on Friday.

The government received a total of 1,593 applications under the government's ambitious panchayat-level drugs shop scheme.

The highest of 233 applications were received from Deoghar district, followed by Giridih (230), Dhanbad (212), Ranchi (138), Godda (102), Palamu (85) and 75 each from Hazaribag and Bokaro districts, according to an official release.

"Of the total applications, 543 have been approved and 962 applications are under process," it said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the scheme in Chatra district on June 19 by handing over licences to three persons for operating the medicine shops in panchayats.

The CM had directed officials to open at least one drug shop in every panchayat in every district of the state, which will not only help provide timely medicines to villagers but will also increase the source of income to the educated people in villages.

