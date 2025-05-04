Jamshedpur, May 4 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was charred to death on Sunday morning after his SUV caught fire in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur town, police said.

Sunil Agarwal, who was in the construction material business, was going from his house in Kadma towards Marine Drive when the incident happened, they said.

A cooking gas cylinder and cigarette butts were found in the SUV, Creta, they added.

The charred body was found on the driver's seat, police said.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, they said.

The SUV was gutted in the fire, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

