Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], May 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister,Nayab Singh Saini criticized the Congress, saying the party that enjoyed the pleasures of power for 55 years is responsible for the poor condition of farmers.

In contrast, since taking charge as the 'Pradhan Sevak' of the country in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only consistently empowered and strengthened farmers but also considered them an important pillar of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and worked to make them self-reliant.

He was addressing farmers from across the state at the launch of the "Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan" held at Kurukshetra University in district Kurukshetra on Thursday. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana was also present at the event.

He said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the central government recently announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, and he expressed gratitude for this decision.

Targeting Congress, he said that during elections, Congress leaders tried to mislead farmers by saying that if Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the MSP would be discontinued. According to the release, however, the reality is that since 2014, the Prime Minister has continually increased MSP in favor of farmers. The opposition should introspect before questioning the government on farmer welfare and refrain from making statements that harm farmers, said Saini.

Nayab Singh Saini said that during Congress rule, Rs 7.41 lakh crore was given for MSP of crops, while the Modi government, in 10 years, provided Rs 23.61 lakh crore. Until 2014, Congress gave Rs 2.56 lakh crore MSP for wheat, while the Modi government has given Rs 5.65 lakh crore for wheat since then.

Similarly, Congress gave Rs 1,900 crore for pulses, whereas the present government has provided Rs 98,000 crore. For oilseeds, Congress gave Rs 9,000 crore as MSP, while the Modi government transferred Rs 65,000 crore directly to farmers' accounts. For crops like cotton etc., Congress gave Rs 26,000 crore, while the present government has given Rs 1.33 lakh crore, informed the Chief Minister.

He said that these figures clearly show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently worked to empower farmers and increase their income.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is also working continuously for the welfare of farmers. Haryana is the first state in the country to decide to purchase all crops at MSP. To shield farmers from market risks, the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana was launched, under which around Rs 111 crore has been disbursed to farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, Rs 6,563 crore has been transferred to the accounts of around 20 lakh farmers in Haryana. Through the e-Kharid portal, Rs 1.48 lakh crore has been transferred to 12 lakh farmers for crop purchases at MSP over the last 10 seasons, saidNayab Singh Saini.

He said that being the son of a farmer, he has worked in the fields and understands the struggles of the working class. For him, the welfare of farmers is paramount. Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister, he said only the Prime Minister could entrust a farmer's son with the responsibility of the state.

During Congress rule, farmers were given compensation cheques of Rs 2 and Rs 5.

Nayab Singh Saini said that everyone remembers the time before 2014 in Haryana when farmers received cheques of Rs 2 and Rs 5 as compensation for crop damage due to natural disasteRs The present state government, in contrast, has provided much higher compensation.

He said that while senior Congress leaders remain silent in public, they are active on social media. They should recall that during 10 years of Congress rule, only Rs 1,155 crore was given as compensation to farmers, whereas the present state government has disbursed Rs 15,145 crore in the last 10 years.

Recently, for farmers affected by fire damage to their crops, the government provided compensation at the rate of Rs 30,000 per acre. Every step of this government, he said, is aimed at strengthening the farmer. (ANI)

