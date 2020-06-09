India News | 555 Fresh COVID-19 Detected in Thane; Tally Crosses 12,000

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) At least 555 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, taking the tally in the region to 12,353, an official said.

The district also recorded 21 deaths, rising the toll from 391 to 412, the official said.

According to a release, of the 555 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 145 persons tested positive in Thane city, followed by 92 in Mira-Bhayandar, 89 in Navi Mumbai and 68 in Kalyan-Dombivli civic limits.

Meanwhile, Palghar district recorded 44 new cases, taking its total to 1,301, a health official said.

