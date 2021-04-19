Nashik, Apr 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 2,63,770 with the single-day addition of 5,749 cases on Sunday, health officials said.

The virus claimed the lives of 40 patients, which took the death toll in the district to 2,935, they said.

So far, 2,22,368 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, of whom 4,913 recovered on Sunday alone.

As many as 9,97,147 samples have been tested in the district so far, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)