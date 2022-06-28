Thane, Jun 28 (PTI) As many as 582 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,26,053, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of these cases on Monday, the district currently has 5,629 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Monday, raising the COVID-19 toll in the district to 11,903, he said.

The recovery count has reached 7,07,480, the official added.

