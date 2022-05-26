Chennai, May 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday added 59 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's caseload to 34,55,099 till date while the death toll remain unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities, the health department said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,16,687 with 43 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu currently has 387 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Among the new cases, 34 were men and 25 women.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 33, Chengalpet 15, Kancheepuram five, Coimbatore three, Tiruvallur two while Krishnagiri recorded one.

The state capital leads among districts with 203 active infections and overall 7,52,349 coronavirus cases.

A total of 15,665 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,65,58,845, the bulletin said.

