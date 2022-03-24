Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 20,17,035, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,197 as no fresh death was reported, the bulletin stated.

At least 83 more people recuperated from the disease since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,95,057.

Bengal currently has 781 active cases, down from Wednesday's 805.

As many as 24,659,825 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 16,429 in the last 24 hours.

