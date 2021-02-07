Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 1,24,909, even as the death toll remained at 1,944 with no new fatality reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Thirteen of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 46 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 22 new COVID-19 cases, including eight travellers.

While 10 districts in the UT did not report any fresh cases, nine others registered single-digit rise in the infections.

The number of active cases stands at 630 in the Jammu and Kashmir, while 1,22,335 patients have recovered so far from COVID-19 in the UT, the officials said.

