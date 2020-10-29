Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Thursday increased to 16,66,668 with 5,902 new cases being reported, a health official said.

The state also recorded 156 deaths, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 43,710, he said.

A total of 7,883 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,94,809.

There are 1,27,603 active patients as of now.

Mumbai city reported 1,120 new cases which pushed its caseload to 2,55,360, while death toll in the city rose to 10,229 with 33 fatalities being recorded on Thursday.

The state has so far conducted 88,37,133 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,66,668, new cases: 5,902, death toll: 43,710, discharged: 14,94,809, active cases: 1,27,603, people tested so far: 88,37,133.

