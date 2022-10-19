Gandhinagar, October 19: Highlighting the advancement in the country's technology space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said 5G services will usher in transformation in the education sector in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Mission School of Excellence in Adalaj, Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister walked through the Mission School of Excellence campus. He also interacted with children. Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said, PM Narendra Modi to Visit Kedarnath and Badrinath On October 21, Will Lay Foundation Stone of Connectivity Projects Worth Over Rs 3400 Crores.

"Recently, the nation has entered the fifth generation (5G) era of mobile and internet services. We have used internet services up to 4G so far. Now, 5G is about to bring a major change." PM said 5G will revolutionize the education sector.

"Ahead of smart services, smart classrooms and smart teaching, 5G will take our education system to next level. Students will experience Virtual Reality and Internet of Things in schools. Gujarat has taken the first step in the country for this, through Mission Schools of Excellence," he said. PM Narendra Modi Reviews Progress of Gujarat's Maritime Heritage Complex, Says 'Efforts On to Restore Glory of Dholavira, Lothal'.

PM Modi said the change in the field of education in the past two decades in Gujarat has been unprecedented. He said, "20 years ago, 20 out of 100 children did not go to school. A large number of those who used to go to school used to drop out by the time they reached standard 8. The situation of girls was even worse. There were villages where girls were not sent to school. In tribal areas, the few education centres that were available had no facility to teach Science."

"As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I myself went from village to village and requested the people to send their daughters to school. The result has been that today almost every son and daughter in Gujarat has started coming to school, and continuing education in college," Prime Minister added. In the field of education in Gujarat, PM said always something new and some unique and big experiments were done.

"We established the Institute of Teachers Education, the first teacher training university in Gujarat. In two decades, the people of Gujarat have shown the transformation of their state education. In these two decades, more than 1.25 lakh new classrooms were built in Gujarat and more than 2 lakh teachers have been recruited," PM Modi said.

He said the central government has decided to build more than 14,500 'PM Shri' schools across the country. These schools will be the model schools for the new National Education Policy across the country. He said efforts are underway to make courses in several Indian languages including Gujarati.

The new National Education Policy Prime Minister said is an attempt to bring talent and innovation. "Now students have started getting the provision of studying science, technology, and medicine in Indian languages too," he said.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Mission School of Excellence has been conceived with a total outlay of Rs 10,000 crore. During the event at Trimandir, PM Modi launched projects worth around Rs 4,260 crore. The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through the setting up of new classrooms, smart class rooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of infrastructure of schools in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)