Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on 21st October 2022 where he will lay foundation stone of important projects in Kedarnath and Badrinath. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project in the Morning. Later he will reach Badrinath where he will review the progress of development work of riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village. Foundation stone of road widening projects worth around Rs 1000 crore will also be laid during the visit.

PM Modi will also lay foundation stone of road widening projects worth around Rs 1000 crores- to enhance all-weather border road connectivity in Uttarakhand

