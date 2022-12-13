New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) There is no near-expiry Covid vaccine in the government buffer stock and 6.81 lakh Covishield and 86.45 lakh Covaxin doses were available with states and Union Territories for utilisation under the National COVID Vaccination Programme as on December 7, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

In view of the sustained declining trajectory of COVID-19 and significant advances made in vaccination coverage, both globally and in India, the requirement of submitting self-declaration forms on the 'Air Suvidha' portal has been discontinued, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry closely monitors the global and Indian COVID-19 situation.

