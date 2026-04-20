Singapore, April 20 (ANI): A blend of Indian golfing legends and upcoming talent from India's energy-packed Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) will be among those battling it out with Asia's best at the Singapore Open, which is part of the International Series and the Asian Tour, as per a release.

The Singapore Open, at the Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, is the second in the series of Liv-backed International Series events this year and follows the one held in Japan last month.

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The seven-man strong pack includes five players, who have already tasted success on the IGPL Tour in the last eight months. They include Pukhraj Singh Gill, the 2025 IGPL Order of Merit winner, and Sachin Baisoya, who recently won the IGPL Invitational Mauritius hosted by Leander Paes.

Also in the field is Karandeep Kochhar, a winner on the ADT Tour in Egypt in 2025, and the winner of the IGPL Invitational Dubai in December 2025.

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The most successful IGPL player in the seven-man group, Gaganjeet Bhullar, is interestingly also the most successful Indian on the Asian Tour with 11 wins. At 37, Bhullar is already considered a legend in Indian golf, and his 11 Asian Tour wins placed him at No. 3 in the all-time Asian Tour list.

Jeev Milkha Singh, considered the greatest professional Indian golfer of all time, with six Asian Tour wins, four Japan Tour wins, and four DP World Tour wins, will also be teeing off in Singapore, where he famously won the Singapore Open in 2008 at the same Sentosa Golf Course. In December, Jeev ended his long title drought by winning the IGPL Invitational Colombo in December.

With Jeev, the Indian challenge will also include six-time Asian Tour winner SSP Chawrasia, also a two-time Indian Open champion. Chawrasia's six wins include four on the DP World Tour, which were also co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour.

Shiv Kapur, a former Asian Tour Rookie of the Year in 2005, is still going strong and has four wins in Asia and like Jeev and Bhullar, he has also played the Majors.

The IGPL Tour 2026 is already underway, and thus far, three events have been held, with Bhullar having won the first in Chandigarh, followed by Baisoya triumphing in Mauritius and Udayan Mane in Joburg, South Africa. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)