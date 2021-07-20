Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) Six Bangladeshis, two of them children, were apprehended by the BSF in separate incidents in south Bengal, a statement by the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.

In one incident, BSF personnel apprehended two women near Hakimpur outpost on Monday night as they were trying to cross over to India.

The duo, both residents of Dhaka district and aged in early 20s, were on their way to Kolkata, the statement said.

In the second case, four Bangladeshi nationals, all members of a family, were nabbed as they attempted to cross the border at Garjala on Monday.

The four included two minors, a three-year-old and an 11-year old. Their father, who claimed to have crossed the international border several times in past, told officials that they were headed to Mumbai, according to the statement.

The family hailed from Jessore district in the neighbouring country, the statement added.

