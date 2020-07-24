Aizawl, Jul 24 (PTI) Mizoram on Friday reported six more COVID-19 cases, all BSF personnel, taking the state's tally to 332, a health department official said.

The six Border Security Force staffers had recently come from West Bengal and were in a quarantine centre at their camp in Vanhne in Lunglei district, he said.

"A total of 127 security personnel and National Disaster Response Force staffers have so far tested positive for the disease in the state, and 15 of them have already recovered," the official said.

The state now has 149 actives cases, while 183 people have been cured of the disease.

The recovery rate in Mizoram currently stands at 55.12 per cent, the official said.

"Of the active patients, 112 are security personnel," he said.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram K Vanlalvena met BSF Director General S S Deswal in New Delhi and discussed about the rising number of coronavirus cases among security personnel.

