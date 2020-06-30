Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) Six more persons succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 144 while 150 new cases pushed the state's tally to 5,568.

Three fatalities were reported in Amritsar and one each in Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, according to a medical bulletin.

Forty-five cases were reported in Ludhiana; 26 in Jalandhar; 22 in Sangrur; 11 in Mohali; nine in Fatehgarh Sahib; seven each in Amritsar and Moga; six in Kapurthala; five in Pathankot; four in Hoshiarpur; three in Patiala; two in Bathinda; and one each in Rupnagar, SBS Nagar and Gurdaspur.

Of them, two had recently returned from abroad and seven had travel history to other states.

As many as 103 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery from the infection.

A total of 3,867 people have been cured of it so far, the bulletin said. There are 1,557 active cases in the state as of now.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 911 coronavirus cases, followed by 840 in Ludhiana; 738 in Jalandhar; 490 in Sangrur; 329 in Patiala; 265 in Mohali; 220 in Gurdaspur; 217 in Pathankot; 194 in Tarn Taran; 178 in Hoshiarpur; 141 in SBS Nagar; 127 in Muktsar; 120 in Fatehgarh Sahib; 108 in Rupnagar; 106 in Faridkot; 102 in Moga; 91 in Fazilka; 96 each in Ferozepur and Kapurthala; 92 in Bathinda; 59 in Barnala; and 48 in Mansa, as per the bulletin.

Four patients are critical and on ventilator support while 23 are on oxygen support. A total of 3,01,830 samples have been taken so far for testing, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

