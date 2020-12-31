Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 271 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,62,325, according to a bulletin.

So far, 2,905 people have died from the infection in the state.

According to the bulletin, two deaths each were reported from Hisar and Panipat and one each from Jhajjar and Kaithal districts. Gurgaon reported the maximum 61 cases, followed by 30 in Faridabad.

Currently, the state has 3,567 active cases. As many as 2,55,853 people have so far recovered from the disease while the recovery rate is 97.53 per cent, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)