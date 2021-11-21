Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Six cases of dengue were reported in Muzaffarnagar district in the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the district rose to 268, Chief Medical Officer M S Faujdar said, adding that 43 cases has been detected in the past week.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Ends Life After Killing Wife, Daughter in Hardoi.

He said health workers are taking preventive measures by fumigating the affected areas in the district.

On Saturday, nine cases of dengue were reported in the district.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Wife's Lover With The Help of His Father; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)