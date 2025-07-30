Machilipatnam (AP), Jul 29 (PTI) Police in the Krishna district on Tuesday seized more than 6 kg of marijuana, or ganja and nabbed 10 people, an officer said.

The seizure was made under the Chilakalapudi Police Station limits.

Of the 10 apprehended, four are juveniles, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Ch Raja said.

He told reporters police were trying to trace the source of the narcotic and its end location.

He said a special team has been formed to conduct undercover operations and eradicate the presence of marijuana from Machilipatnam.

The Krishna district police earlier arrested 520 people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized about 655 kg of ganja. PTI

