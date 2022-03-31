Jammu, March 31: Six people were killed and seven others injured when a car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

A Tata Sumo, which was on its way from Surankote's Marha village towards Bufliyaz, skidded-off the road and rolled down into the gorge at Tarran Wali, they said. LG Manoj Sinha Launches MyGov Platform for Jammu and Kashmir.

Six people have died and seven others are injured, a police office said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. The vehicle was carrying wedding guests, they said.

