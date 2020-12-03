Banda (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Six people were killed and three others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a tempo and a roadways bus here on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place near Jamalpur village under Dehat Kotwali police station area, they said.

Six passengers of the tempo were killed on the spot and three others were seriously injured as the vehicle collided head-on with a roadways bus around 7 PM, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately known, he said.

Senior administrative and police officials have rushed to the spot to monitor relief and rescue work, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the accident, said a government spokesperson in Lucknow.

He has directed senior officials to rush to the spot and ensure all possible help to the victims and proper treatment of the injured, the spokesperson said.

