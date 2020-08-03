Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) The Bengal government on Monday formed a six-member committee to study and share observations on the new education policy approved by the Union Cabinet, two days after Education Minister Partha Chatterjee slammed it as a "copy of the system prevalent in western countries".

Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University Suranjan Das, retired professor and TMC MP Sougata Roy and educationist Pabitra Sarkar are among those who form a part of the panel.

Talking to reporters, Chatterjee said the new committee will scrutinise the points mentioned in the new policy, and submit its report to the state by August 15.

We will also seek views of school teachers and varsity professors on the matter. Once the committee submits its report, following careful observations, we will convey our opinion on the new policy to the Centre," he said.

The Union Cabinet had on July 29 approved the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, replacing the 34-year old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

According to the draft policy, students will have to take school examinations in grades 3, 5 and 8, which will be conducted by the appropriate authority. Board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be redesigned.

Chatterjee had on Saturday hit out at the Union government for formulating the new pattern of learning without taking the states into confidence or parliamentary approval.

"I wonder how they (Centre) can think of enforcing it without any discussion in the Parliament or with the states. This is unilateral," he had said.

