Aizawl, Mar 26 (PTI) Six more persons, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's caseload to 4,460, an official said Friday.

This is the highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases reported in the state since February 26 this year.

The six new cases were reported from Aizawl district, the official said.

While five patients have travel history, the 35-year- old BSF jawan was diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing, he said.

Among the five with travel history, a 62-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter have initially tested negative for COVID-19 on their arrival from Delhi but later developed symptoms of COVID-19 and subsequently were found infected with the virus, he said.

Mizoram now has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,425 people have recovered from the virus.

The state has reported 11 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Altogether 2,49,029 samples have been tested till date, including 719 on Thursday.

A total of 51,854 people, including 17,031 senior citizens and 1,743 people with comorbidities have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday, according to the health department.

