Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded six new COVID cases on Tuesday that took the overall infection tally in the region to 4,79,180, officials said.

No COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 4,785, they said.

Of the new cases, four were reported from Jammu division and the rest from Kashmir valley, officials said.

There are 105 active cases in the Union Territory, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,74,290, they said, adding that there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir.

