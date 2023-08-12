Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): In a tragic incident, six police personnel of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion posted at the Chamba border area in Himachal Pradesh serving in the line of duty were killed after their vehicle met with an accident and rolled down the gorge at Bairgarh-Tissa road in Chamba district, an official statement said on Friday.

One local resident identified as Chandru Ram has also lost his life in the mishap.

According to the statement, the deceased police personnel has been identified as Sl Rakesh Gora, HC Praveen Tondon, Ct Kamaljeet, Ct Sachin, Ct Abhishek, Ct Lakshay Kumar.

The office of DGP Himachal Pradesh in its statement mentioned that one local resident and three police personnel are injured and under treatment.

"With profound sadness, it is informed that in a tragic accident at Bairgarh-Tissa road in district Chamba following 6 police personnel of 2nd IRB posted at Chamba Border area have lost their lives in the line of duty. They were proceeding with patrolling duties when their vehicle met with an accident and rolled down the gorge," it said.

"As per preliminary reports, a large boulder from the top hit their vehicle, as a result of which it got imbalanced and dropped down into a deep gorge," it added.

The police department also expressed their condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

"The entire Police Department prays for the peace of the departed souls and also prays that their families may have the strength to bear this tragic loss. Their memories will be cherished by one and all in the department," the statement added. (ANI)

