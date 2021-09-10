Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour in Hyderabad on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place in the Saidabad police station area of Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Dr Ramesh said, "The girl went missing on Thursday morning and we had received a complaint. Immediately, we started the search operation but could not find her."

The victim's body was found at the accused's residence on Friday morning.

The accused is absconding and the corpse of the victim has been shifted to a hospital for post mortem, the police said.

"We have registered a case against the accused, Raju and hopefully will catch him by the end of the day," the police official said.

Singhereni locals also staged a protest after the incident.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

