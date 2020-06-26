Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): A six-year-old child was killed as terrorists attacked the security forces here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles informed that the incident took place when terrorists started firing at CRPF picket at Bijbehaara.

"Today, terrorists carried out a barbaric cold-blooded murder of a 6-year-old boy at Bijbehaara where they started firing indiscriminately on a CRPF picket and thereafter fled. In their firing, the child was killed. I condemn such attacks," Mahadevan told reporters in a press conference.

He also informed that three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Tral by security forces today. (ANI)

