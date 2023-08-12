Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): A six-year-old boy was killed, while three others were injured when stones and rocks fell on a car they were travelling in 6 Mile in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said on Saturday.

According to officials, four members of a family, including two children, were travelling in their car when stones and rocks fell on it on Friday.

All four were rushed to zonal hospital, Mandi, where a six-year-old boy was declared dead due to a head injury. Another kid sustained injury on his his eye, and was said to be out of danger, they said.

Their father, who was driving the car, and the mother were also injured in the incident, officials said while adding that the family is from Sundernagar of Mandi district, and they were coming from Kullu.

Meanwhile, the Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State's Solan district in the early hours of Friday.

This road was opened on Thursday after one week.

According to officials, over 200 roads across the state are still closed due to heavy rainfall and subsequent incidents of landslides and falling of debris from hill.

"There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field," State Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday. (ANI)

