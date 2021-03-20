Puducherry, Mar 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory of Puducherry rose to 40,322 on Saturday with the addition of 60 new cases, the health department said.

The toll remained at 674 as no fatalities were reported

A total of 1,345 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM and the cumulative number of specimens examined so far was 6.52 lakh, Health and Family Welfare Services Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

There were 353 active cases after the recovery of 24 patients during this period. In all, 39,295 people have recovered from the disease so far in the union territory

Puducherry region accounted for 39 of the new cases, Karaikal had 19 and Mahe reported two. No case was reported from Yanam, the Director said.

Kumar said 18,085 health care personnel and 6,633 front line workers have been vaccinated in the Union Territory since the launch of the drive in February.

