Amravati (Maha), Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 60 on Monday while three people died of the infection during the day, an official said.

The district's COVID-19 count now is 2,434 while the toll stands at 70, he said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Administration Announces Curfew in Srinagar on August 4-5: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

Of these, 510 cases are in Amravati's rural belt, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)