New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): As many as 61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,015 discharges were reported in the national capital on Thursday, as per information provided by the Delhi Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 92,175, including 26,304 active cases. While 63,007 patients have been recovered/discharged/migrated, 2,864 deaths due to the virus have been reported in Delhi so far.

The number of patients in home isolation are 16,129.

In the past 24 hours, 20,822 tests were conducted in Delhi, including 10,978 RTPCR tests and 9,844 Antigen tests. A total of 5,72,530 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834. (ANI)

