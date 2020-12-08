Kohima, Dec 8 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday increased to 11,479 with detection of 61 new cases, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 35 were reported from Kohima, 22 from Dimapur, and two each from Wokha and Zunheboto, he said.

Also Read | ‘NEGVAC Has Recommended Around 1 Crore Health Workers Should be Given Priority in COVID-19 Vaccination’, Says Health Ministry.

Eight coronavirus patients recovered during the day, Health Department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

A new fatality due to the infection was reported from Kohima on Tuesday which has pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 70, he said.

Also Read | Dr Virendra Pal Singh, Principal Soil Chemist at PAU, Refuses to Accept Golden Jubilee Award in Solidarity With Farmers’ Protest; This is What He Said on Stage (Watch Video).

The recovery rate came down to 91.91 per cent from 93.34 per cent on Monday, Dr Hangsing said.

Nagaland now has 628 active cases while 10,666 people have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 115 patients have migrated toother states, he said.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 70,286 RT-PCR tests, 8,744 rapid antigen tests and 36,194 through TrueNat, Dr Hangsing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)