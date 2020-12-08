Ludhiana, December 8: Dr Varinder Pal Singh the Principal Soil Chemist at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana on Tuesday refused to accept the Golden Jubilee Award as well as Gold Medal for the Best Work done in Field of Plant Nutrition on stage to express his solidarity with the farmers' protest. He said that given that so many farmers have took to streets protesting against the farm laws, his conscious does not allow him to accept the award. Farmers' Protest: Noted Punjabi Poet Surjit Patar to Return Padma Shri Award in Support of Farmers.

Dr Singh Said, " I have a humble submission that at this time of crisis for the nation, so when our farmers are on the road, so my conscious does not allow me to receive this award. So I wish that we shall work for the nation and the government shall listen to our dear farmers. " He added that the work he did is only for the farmers. "I feel I would be guilty to receive the award at the moment." Vijender Singh Joins Farmers' Protest at Singhu Border, Says 'Will Return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award If Farm Laws Not Withdrawn.'

Watch the Video Here:

Dr Varinder Pal Singh, Principal Soil Chemist PAU Ludhiana, refused on stage to accept Gold Medal and the Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence from the Chemical and Fertiliser minister, GOI while registering his protest in support of the farmers. pic.twitter.com/gMi4ChA4ZX — Om Thanvi (@omthanvi) December 8, 2020

Extending support to the ongoing farmers' protest, many sportspersons, artists and even some politicians have returned their awards showings their support against the new farm laws passed in the parliament in September. Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, a former ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), returned the Padma Vibhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, accusing the government of betraying the farmers.

