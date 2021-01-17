Kohima, Jan 16 (PTI) Around 621 frontline healthcare workers of Nagaland were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturday when the inoculation exercise was launched across the country, officials said here.

Though the administration had taken a target of vaccinating 900 people on the first day of the vaccination drive, many people did not turn up at the designated centres, they said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday launched the programme in the state, which will inoculate around 20,000 health workers, both in government and private sectors, in the first phase.

"As we launch this COVID-19 vaccine, I hope it will work wonderfully, keep us from sickness and help us remain healthy," said Rio.

