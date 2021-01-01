Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Mumbai reported 631 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 2,94,067 and death toll reached 11,125.

As many as 14,129 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of tests carried out so far to 23,70,594.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,74,072, around 93 per cent of the tally, with 628 patients being discharged on Friday.

Currently, the city has 8,005 active COVID-19 cases.

The city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 365 days, while the growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent.

There are 283 containment zones while 2,462 buildings have been sealed at present following the detection of coronavirus cases.

