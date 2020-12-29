Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Chandigarh reached 19,615 on Tuesday with 64 fresh cases reported in a day, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll stood at 316 with no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

There are 362 active cases in the Union Territory as of now. A total of 81 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured people to 18,937.

A total of 1,78,691 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,58,179 tested negative while reports of 110 samples were awaited, according to the bulletin.

