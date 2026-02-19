VMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 19: The Destination Dubai Expo, aligned with Study Dubai, the Government of Dubai's flagship initiative to position the emirate as a global education destination, successfully concluded its second multi-city India Roadshow 2026, building on the strong momentum and engagement generated during its inaugural edition.

The roadshow showcased Dubai's dynamic and rapidly expanding higher education ecosystem across key Indian cities, connecting prospective students and families with internationally recognised universities, world-class campuses, and diverse academic and career pathways -- all within one of the world's most future-focused cities.

Study Dubai is a government partnership between the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), TECOM Group, and Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET), working collectively to strengthen Dubai's position as a preferred study destination for international students.

Curated and organised by Brand Grayscale, a Dubai-based event and experiential marketing company, the Destination Dubai Expo served as a strategic platform bringing together Dubai's higher education institutions with prospective students, parents, and education counsellors across India.

The roadshow highlighted Dubai's unique value proposition for students, combining globally accredited programmes, strong industry linkages, post-study career opportunities, a safe and welcoming environment, and a vibrant, multicultural student experience. With its geographic proximity to India and student-friendly visa ecosystem, Dubai continues to offer an international education experience close to home for Indian students.

Commenting on Dubai's academic framework and student experience, Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at KHDA said:

"Dubai offers international students more than a degree - it offers opportunity. Through globally recognised universities, strong industry connections, and a safe, diverse, and future-focused environment, students can pursue education aligned with their ambitions while building skills that contribute to Dubai's economy and long-term growth. Our Education 33 strategy is shaping an ecosystem where learning, innovation, and real-world experience come together, empowering students to succeed in an evolving global landscape."

Through the Destination Dubai Expo, participating institutions engaged in curated one-to-one interactions, structured discussions, and focused information sessions, offering students and parents in-depth insights into academic opportunities and student life in Dubai.

The India Roadshow 2026 took place across three cities:

- Kolkata - February 2, 2026

- Pune - February 4, 2026

- Bhopal - February 8, 2026

For the full schedule, please visit: www.destinationdubaiexpo.com

About Study Dubai

Study Dubai is a Government of Dubai initiative that promotes the emirate as a global education hub. The initiative supports international student mobility while showcasing Dubai's diverse, high-quality academic institutions and student-centric ecosystem.

Participating Universities

- American University in Dubai

- De Montfort University

- Amity University

- Middlesex University

- Murdoch University

- Synergy University

- Plekhanov University

- SKEMA Business School

- University of Birmingham

- MAHE - Manipal Academy of Higher Education

- Curtin University

- Symbiosis

- University of Wollongong

For more information, visit www.destinationdubaiexpo.com or email hello@brandgrayscale.com.

