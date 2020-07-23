Amravati, Jul 23 (PTI) Maharashtra's Amravati district reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the count to 1,550, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 44, the local administration said.

With 53 patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries increased to 1,039, leaving 467 active cases in the district, an official statement said.

Both the COVID-19 patients who died on Thursday were in their 60s, it said.

Rural parts of the district reported 19 of the 65 new cases, taking their count to 269, while the remaining were found in Amravati city, the release said.

