Bhubaneswar, Jun 16 (PTI) Chairperson of the Sixth State Finance Commission, Dr Arun Kumar Panda, on Monday called on Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and sought his suggestions for empowerment of local bodies.

The Commission was mandated to recommend transfer of resources from the state government to Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Notified Area Councils, for 5 years commencing from April 1, 2026, the CMO said in a statement.

Also Read | India Oil Discovery: Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'India Nears Guyana-Like Major Offshore Oil Discovery in Andaman Sea'.

On this occasion, Majhi launched the website of the Odisha State Finance Commission (https:fc.odisha.gov.in). It has been developed to invite suggestions from elected representatives, other stakeholders and individuals.

The website also contains details of previous and current State Finance Commissions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Handmade Kashmiri Silk Carpet to Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Silver Clutch Purse From Andhra Pradesh to His Wife.

Apart from Panda, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials were present at the meeting, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)