Medininagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Seven people were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

A raid was started on Saturday night to nab members of a criminal gang, Medininangar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rishabh Garg told reporters.

"Seven people were arrested in the raid. We have seized four pistols and five bullets from those arrested. They are in their early 20s," Garg said.

A further investigation is underway, he said.

