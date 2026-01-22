Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, in a sharp address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, noted Europe was failing to act decisively on its own defence and security, warning that the continent remained trapped in a cycle of repeated discussions without concrete action. Drawing a comparison with the film Groundhog Day, Zelenskyy said Europe's approach looked like the same situation playing out again and again. "No one would want to live like that, repeating the same thing for weeks and months and of course, four years," Zelenskyy said. "That's exactly how we live now. And it's our life."

He told the gathering that he had delivered the same warning at Davos last year. "Just last year here in Davos, I ended my speech with the words Europe needs to know how to defend itself. A year has passed and nothing has changed. We are still in a situation where I must say the same words," he said.

Zelenskyy said Europe "hasn't even tried to build its own response" on defence, noting that while some countries have increased investments, many moved only after pressure from US President Donald Trump. "What message does this send to Putin, to China?" he asked.

Highlighting what he described as symbolic gestures on security, Zelenskyy said sending "40 soldiers to protect Greenland won't make a difference". He said Ukraine had the experience required to defend such regions. "We know how to fight there," he said, adding, "We would solve the problem if we were in Nato, but we are not."

Turning to accountability for the war, Zelenskyy criticised what he described as the absence of criminal action against Russia. Referring to developments in Venezuela, he said, "President Trump led an operation in Venezuela, and Maduro was arrested. There were different opinions about it but the fact remains, Maduro is on trial in New York."

He contrasted this with the situation involving Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Putin is not on trial. This is the fourth year of the biggest war in Europe since World War Two and the man who started it is not only free, he is still fighting for his frozen money in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

He said Europe was avoiding immediate action despite holding multiple meetings. Echoing Trump's criticism of Europe, Zelenskyy said, "Europe loves to discuss the future, but avoids taking action today."

Zelenskyy said the lack of progress extended to establishing a tribunal on Russian crimes. "What's missing? Time or political will? Too often in Europe, something else is always more urgent than justice," he said.

He also raised questions over Europe's response to Russian oil exports, arguing the issue had direct links to the war. "Why can President Trump stop tankers from the shadow fleet and seize oil, but Europe doesn't?" Zelenskyy asked. "That oil funds the war against Ukraine, that oil helps destabilise Europe."

Citing Iran and Belarus as examples, Zelenskyy warned that refusing to respond to threats and repression could have lasting consequences. On Belarus, he said, "No one helped their people in 2020 and now Russian missiles are deployed in Belarus within range of most European capitals."

Zelenskyy said Europe remained divided and overly cautious about upsetting partners. "I'm told not to mention Tomahawks to the Americans, not to spoil the mood," he said, adding that he was also advised not to raise the issue of Taurus missiles.

Pointing to political uncertainty in Europe's dealings with Washington, Zelenskyy said, "Europe looks lost trying to convince the US president to change. But he will not change." He added, "President Trump loves who he is, and he says he loves Europe, but he will not listen to this kind of Europe."

Referring to Trump's newly launched Board of Peace initiative, Zelenskyy said Europe had not yet formed a united position. "Maybe tonight when the European Council meets, they will decide something," he said, adding that Europe might "finally decide something on Greenland".

Calling for unity, Zelenskyy urged European countries to act together and build stronger collective resolve. "When united we are truly invincible," he said, adding Europe should not accept being "just a salad of small and middle powers".

Earlier, Zelenskyy held a closed-door meeting with Trump for around an hour in Davos. Trump later told reporters the meeting had gone well, but said there remained "a ways to go" to end the war. "The war has to end," Trump said. "There are a lot of people being killed." (ANI)

