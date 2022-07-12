Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday said seven districts reported no malaria cases in 2021, moving towards the eradication of the vector-borne disease which has caused no fatalities in six years.

"Malaria disease has not occurred among the residents of Haryana residing in these seven states," Vij said.

These seven districts are: Ambala, Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Rohtak, Karnal and Kurukshetra.

Vij was presiding over a review meeting on Haryana National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) here.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Rajiv Arora was also present during the meeting, said an official statement. Vij said that various steps have been taken to eradicate malaria from Haryana under which these seven district got 'zero indigenous case' status during 2021.

For Kaithal, it was the third consecutive year with the 'zero indigenous case' status, while Ambala and Jind held the status for the past two years.

Also, no person has died of malaria in the state since 2016, he said.

Meanwhile, Vij said fogging will be done in urban and rural areas for the prevention of vector-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, Vij said fogging will be done in urban and rural areas for the prevention of vector-borne diseases.

Dedicated wards and beds would be kept in civil hospitals for malaria and dengue patients in the state, he said.

