Diphu, Feb 18 (PTI) Militant outfit People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) on Thursday declared a unilateral ceasefire prior to laying down of arms, along with six other proscribed groups, during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Assam's Karbi Anglong district on February 25, police said.

A senior police official said that the surrender of arms by seven outfits such as the PDCK, Dima Halam Daogah (DHD) and the Karbi Peoples' Liberation Tigers (KPLT) will end insurgency in the states three hill districts - Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

PDCK Chairman J K Lijang said in a statement that the organisation has decided to declare "unilateral cessation of hostilities to give impetus to resolving the vexed political conflicts among all stakeholders".

Lijang also expressed hope that the central government would respond with the "same seriousness and sincerity for an amicable political situation".

The PDCK also submitted a memorandum addressed to Shah demanding an autonomous state for the Karbi tribal community claiming that it is only "viable" solution towards harmonious coexistence between the hill tribes and the plain people.

The memorandum submitted through an intelligence official also called for social justice for Karbis at a par with other tribes in the plain districts of the state and sought measures to preserve and develop Karbi language, custom and culture.

"We also seek grant of general amnesty from all criminal charges and compensatory financial grant for their rehabilitation in society, Lijang said. PTI cor DG

