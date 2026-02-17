Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday deflected from commenting on the cabinet reshuffle speculations, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will himself respond "when the time comes."

Speaking to reporters at the State Election Commission on Bellary Road, Shivakumar reiterated that leadership decisions are made by the party's High Command.

Also Read | Nigeria Investigates Temu for Possible Data Privacy Breaches.

"H C Mahadevappa is a big man, and now he is also part of the High Command. I don't want to talk about it; the party will decide on this," Shivakumar said without commenting further on Minister of Social Welfare, HC Mahadevappa's comment about the leadership change.

"As stated earlier, the leadership issue is a matter to be decided by the High Command, Siddaramaiah and me. When the time comes, you will know about the decision. This is not a secretive deal; Siddaramaiah himself will give the message to the people of the state when the time comes," the Deputy Chief Minister clarified.

Also Read | Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Veteran Hindu Leader in Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's New Cabinet.

When asked about the legislators' foreign trip, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that he had no information on the matter, adding that the matter lies between "the ones going and those sending them."

"I have no information on any trip, I have learnt it from the media. I don't know if it is their personal travel or if someone is sponsoring it. It is between those who are sending them and those who are going. I will not interfere in this as a Party president," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further responded to criticisms by BJP leaders on using government land for Congress party offices in the state.

He hit back at the BJP, accusing them of taking away lands in the name of trusts and giving them away at much lesser rates, claiming that the Congress used the land in a legit manner, asking the BJP to move to court, if needed.

"We are using government land for Congress party offices. We are planning 100 party offices in view of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi assuming the office of the President of the Congress party. We are just granting 5000-10000 square feet of land. But the BJP, during its tenure, has taken land in the name of trusts in over 100 places. The land given to Chanakya University costs Rs 10 crore per acre, but the BJP gave away 100 acres at Rs 50 lakh per acre. They have collected hundreds of crores through CSR funds," Shivakumar said.

He added, "How did the RSS office come up without the BJP issuing the land? The park next to my home in Sadashivanagar has been given to a yoga office. I can give you a hundred such examples; let them not preach to us. We are taking land to build our temple, which is the party office. The land has been issued, taking into account the eligibility. If someone wants to move court, they can." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)