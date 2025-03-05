New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Out of 62 juveniles accused of heinous crimes, seven will be tried as adults in outer North Delhi district of the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The district has undertaken a special drive aimed at creating a stronger and safer law-and-order environment for its residents, police said.

"As part of the special drive, a total 62 juveniles, all between the ages of 16 and 18, have been identified for their involvement in heinous crimes, including robbery, snatching, murder, attempt to murder and other such offenses. Recognising the gravity of these cases, 62 applications were moved to try them as adults. We got approval for seven applications," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan.

Sharing break-up from different police station of the district, the DCP said that they moved eight applications from Bawana, one from Shahbad Dairy, 20 from Narela Industrial Area, four from Alipur, 11 from Samaypur Badli, one from Swaroop Nagar and 17 from Bhalaswa Dairy Police Station.

He said that out of 20 applications from Narela Industrial Area, one got approved, one from Alipur, three from Samaypur Badli and two from Bhalaswa Dairy were also approved.

"Applications were subsequently submitted to the court, requesting that these juveniles be tried as adults, given the severity of their alleged crimes. As a result, these juveniles will now be treated as adults under the law and face trial accordingly," said the DCP.

Last year in December, out of 52 juveniles accused, 11 were tried as adults in the same district.

